The gravestone for Confederate soldier Private James B. Ponce was stolen from the Switzerland Cemetery in St. Johns County.

The headstone, which says "PVT James B. Ponce" and his date of birth and death, 1817-1902, was donated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It appears that the stone was stolen on July 30.

There are no suspects at this time.

© 2017 WTLV-TV