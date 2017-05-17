Columbia County man indicted for forced labor and sexual abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow, Gary Broccoli, a/k/a Gary Edwards was has been indicted with forced labor and aggravated sexual abuse.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Broccoli that the United States intends to forfeit his residence, including all manufactured homes, located at 439 SW Tara Court in Fort White.

According to the indictment, Broccoli obtained the labor and services of a female using force and threats of force, causing her to believe that if she did not perform such labor and services she would suffer serious harm. It is also alleged that this offense included aggravated sexual abuse.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

This investigation is ongoing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is seeking other potential victims related to this individual and/or the location listed in this indictment. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the FBI -Jacksonville Field Office at 904-248-7000.

