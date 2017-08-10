Columbia County deputies looking for stolen AR-15s

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hundreds of JEA customers overcharged
-
Maddie Clifton's killer apologizes to family
-
Can HOAs enforce rules about watering your lawns?
-
Jaguars vs. Patriots: Beat writer Mike Kaye discusses the five things to watch
-
New Mayo Clinic facility aims to increase lungs available for transplant
-
Deadline extended for Shipyard Project
-
Savannah Gold update
-
Missing man last seen walking to ATM
-
JSO officer arrested for DUI, open container violation
-
Clay County high school teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
More Stories
-
Multi-vehicle accident injures 5, including child in…Aug 10, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Red-light cameras to come down across…Aug 10, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
State: Josh Phillips was 'diabolical'; can't blame…Aug 10, 2017, 7:27 p.m.