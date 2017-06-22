Clay Sheriffs Office looking for Toys R Us robbers

One of 4 men believed to have sstolen 19 iPods from Toys R Us in Orange Park PHOTO: Clay Co. Sheriff's Office

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for four men who they say stole 19 iPods from the Toys R Us store on Wells Road in April.

During the incident, two suspects distracted store employees while a third picked the lock on an electronics storage room, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The four are believed to be part of a group that is committing similar crimes at other Toys R Us stores in other states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512,

