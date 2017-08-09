Clay County high school teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor a 'handful of times'

Francesco Franzese, 25, faces a felony charge of unlawful sexual activity of a minor, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social studies teacher at Oak Leaf High School in Clay County was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sexual intercourse numerous times with an underage girl, according to police documents.

Francesco Franzese, 25, faces a felony charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, his arrest documents show.

Police learned of a possible sexual relationship between the suspect and the victim after the girl’s father believed inappropriate texting was going on between the two. The victim told police she was involved in a sexual relationship with Franzese, and that they had engaged in intercourse a “handful of times,” according to the arrest affidavit.

She said they had allegedly engaged in sex acts in her car, at a baseball field in the 4000 block of Plantation Oaks Boulevard and his brother’s home. She has known the suspect for about 11 months.

The girl said she believed she had a “real relationship” with the suspect, but he broke up with her sometime after the sexual acts started.

Clay County District Schools hired Franzese in 2016 after an “extensive background check” that all employees must go under prior to employment. His employment with the school is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, the school district said.

“We are saddened to address this allegation of inappropriate behavior involving a teacher and a minor,” said superintendent Addison Davis. “This type of behavior is not and will not be tolerated. I want to reassure all parents and guardians that at the end of a thorough investigation, if founded, appropriate action will be taken against the employee. It is imperative that every member in the community knows we take this type of allegation seriously and will continue to ensure that the safety of our students is our greatest priority.”

Oakleaf students say they're surprised to hear about the arrest of Mr. Franzese. They say he is a nice and helpful teacher @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/YIyjMFFcQx — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) August 9, 2017

