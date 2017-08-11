Clay Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered 49-year-old

Tami Lynn Landry, left, has been reported missing and is considered endangered. She is believed to be with Adam Bland, right. Photo: CCSO.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Tami Lynn Landry who is considered missing and endangered.

Landry was last seen leaving a home on Sandy Hollow Loop in Middleburg on August 8.

Deputies believe Landry is with a man named Adam Bland and could be in danger.

Landry is described to be 5-foot-8, 130 lbs., has blond hair, hazel eyes and several tattoos. Bland is described as 5-foot-11, between 170 to 175 lbs., has brown eyes and several tattoos. Bland has two outstanding warrants for domestic battery and grand theft.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

