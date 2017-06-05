Child sexual battery suspect captured in NY after cutting off ankle monitor

Michael J. Case PHOTO: Cortland County (NY) Sheriff's Office

A man who cut off his ankle bracelet and fled from Bradford County authorities has been captured in New York state.

Michael J. Case, 37, did not show up for a court appearance in late May. He's charged with felony sexual battery on a child under 18 but over 12 in Bradford County. Police found that he had cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

An anonymous tip to authorities in McGraw, NY led them to Case, who used to live in the city.

He was captured at 8:40 a.m. Monday with incident and is being held as a fugitive from justice.

It is expected that he will be brought back to Florida.

