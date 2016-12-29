Charges dropped against man accused of firing on deputies; mental evaluation pending

Lawrence O'Bryan.

Although charges against a St. Johns County man, accused of firing on three sheriff’s deputies more than five years ago, have been dismissed, it remains to be seen if he will be released from state custody.

Lawrence Dean O’Bryan had been facing three counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, in connection with a December 2010 incident in Hastings, until Circuit Court Judge Michael Traynor dismissed those charges without prejudice last week after O’Bryan was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the fifth year in a row.

Traynor’s order, though, also directed the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to transport O’Bryan from the county jail — where he has been held since October — to “a crisis stabilization unit” where he is to undergo an evaluation to determine if he meets the criteria for involuntary commitment under the Florida statutes commonly referred to as the “Baker Act.”

The order gave O’Bryan’s attorney, Shelley L. Thibodeau, only half of what she requested in an October motion to dismiss the charges.

That motion cited Florida law and criminal procedure rules that say, if a defendant is deemed incompetent to stand trial, charges must be dismissed without prejudice if he or she can not be restored to competency within five years.

While such a dismissal does allow prosecutors to refile charges at a later date, should competency be restored, Thibodeau said staff members at Northeast Florida State Hospital — where O’Bryan had been held for the last five years — don’t believe that day will ever come.

Thibodeau further argued in her motion that O’Bryan is eligible for release upon dismissal of the charges and doesn’t meet the criteria for involuntary civil commitment because it was also the opinion of staff members that he no longer poses a threat to himself or others.

O’Bryan was ordered into the care of the Department of Children and Families in March 2011, after then-Circuit Judge Wendy Berger found him incompetent to proceed in the state’s case against him.

O’Bryan, now 59, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2010, at a Jacksonville hospital where he was recovering from a gunshot wound to his chest suffered days earlier at a Hastings home where he was living with a woman.

Authorities say he fired a gun multiple times at three sheriff’s deputies who returned fire, wounding him.

According to O’Bryan’s arrest report, the deputies responded to the house on Vivian Drive after a disturbance was reported by O’Bryan’s female roommate. The woman called saying the two had been in a verbal argument and that O’Bryan was intoxicated. According to the report, the woman told a dispatcher that she locked herself in her room and then started receiving text messages from O’Bryan requesting that she come out. She said she could hear what sounded like O’Bryan loading guns and that she was scared.

The Sheriff’s Office said at the time that O’Bryan appeared near the home’s front door and fired on the deputies as they were attempting to escort the woman and her daughter from the house.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave and eventually cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Although O’Bryan did not have a criminal history prior to the December 2010 shooting, a subsequent story in The Record, citing the FDLE’s investigation report, listed a series of strange run-ins that O’Bryan had with government officials and law enforcement dating back to 2007.

One of those was an incident on April 25, 2009, in which O’Bryan was taken to Flagler Hospital for involuntary examination after a disturbance call at the same home. According to a report of that incident, O’Bryan told responding deputies that he could “defeat all three deputies on scene in a fight if he had to.” Deputies that day found 21 firearms in O’Bryan’s bedroom that were either sitting on his bed or in an open gun locker. His roommate told deputies then that O’Bryan had once said that if the SWAT team came to his house “he will be prepared to protect himself.”

In an October hearing on Thibodeau’s motion, Assistant State Attorney Chris Ferebee did not quarrel much with her request to have the charges dismissed, but he did take issue with her assertion that O’Bryan should be released immediately following that dismissal.

Ferebee argued that, given the seriousness of the charges, the court should consider ordering an independent evaluation of O’Bryan to determine whether or not he meets the criteria for involuntary commitment.

“The court has to be satisfied that this gentleman is capable of taking care of himself and is not a threat or harm to others,” he told Traynor. “I think you have the authority to order whatever you need to feel comfortable making that evaluation.”

In his order, dated Dec. 21, Traynor seemed to agree.

“While it was determined that the defendant was not a harm to himself or others while receiving treatment at (Northeast Florida State Hospital), it is the recommendation of the Department of Children and Families, by sworn written statement contained within the clinical summary that the defendant may meet the criteria for involuntary commitment and treatment … and an involuntary evaluation should be considered to determine the issue,” he wrote.

Traynor’s order gave the Sheriff’s Office 10 days to transport O’Bryan, and the evaluating agency 30 days to complete the evaluation.

