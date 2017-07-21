WTLV
Car crashes into home in Avondale

First Coast News , WTLV 7:50 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A car is still inside an Avondale home after crashing into the building late Thursday night. 

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the corner of Randall and Rensselaer in Avondale. 

First Coast News spoke with a neighbor who said the driver was still hitting the gas after the crash and "looked so impaired during a sobriety test." 

We're told the driver clipped at least one car before crashing into the home. No word on injuries at this time. 

 

