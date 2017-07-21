Car crashes into home in Avondale

First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A car is still inside an Avondale home after crashing into the building late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the corner of Randall and Rensselaer in Avondale.

Neighbor says driver was still hitting the gas after crash around 11pm last night. "looked so impaired during sobriety test" @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/HxUyBUrE4a — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 21, 2017

First Coast News spoke with a neighbor who said the driver was still hitting the gas after the crash and "looked so impaired during a sobriety test."

We're told the driver clipped at least one car before crashing into the home. No word on injuries at this time.

