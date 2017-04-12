Brunswick shooting leads to 30-year-old man's death

Police lights.

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Brunswick Wednesday, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police were called out to 137 Simon Drive around 8:47 p.m. regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found Daniel Lee Gilliam in the yard with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the shooting. They ask the public if they know anything, call their Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

