Bradford County arrests Corrections Officer for sexual assault on a minor

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. -- Leith Sullivan, 35, has been charged with sexual assault against a victim under 12, according to a police report from the Bradford County's Sheriff's Office.

The report goes into some detail about the assault from the girl victim, however it is too graphic in nature to expound on. Sullivan was arrested on Monday.

In the report, Sullivan mentions having had fantasies about the young girl, though he knew it was wrong. He said that he "fell in love with her and it was completely inappropriate."