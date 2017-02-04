Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested after body found in shallow grave

Robert Fabian (Photo: Alpine Police Department)

ALPINE, Texas -- The boyfriend of a woman who vanished in October 2016 has been arrested and charged with fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Alpine police said Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday, police revealed that a body was found in a shallow grave near the West Texas town of Alpine in the neighboring Sunny Glen area.

For the first time on Saturday, authorities also stated that evidence at the scene led them to believe the remains were that of Verk. However, a positive identification has yet to be made.

Robert Fabian and Zuzu Verk. (Photo: Courtesy - Verk family)

Verk disappeared on Oct. 12 after she was last seen at Fabian's apartment near Sul Ross State University, where the 21-year-old student was studying biology.

A UNT forensics lab is expected to officially identify the remains by Monday or Tuesday.

Read previous report: Human remains found near Alpine as search for Zuzu Verk continues

(© 2017 WFAA)