Stepfather arrested in beating death of stepson at Seffner motel

SEFFNER, Fla. -- A 7-year-old died when his stepfather slammed him against a wall at a Seffner motel on Saturday, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with felony first-degree murder for the death of Brice Russell. He is in custody and is being booked at the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County.

About 10:50 a.m., Montgomery called 911 to report the boy would not wake up and was not breathing in a room at the Masters Inn, 6010 State Road 579. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel arrived and declared the boy dead.

Investigators determined Montgomery had been left in charge of Brice and his three siblings while their mother was working. The other children said they were awoken by the boy crying as he was being hit and thrown around the room.

Investigators said Montgomery had punched Brice in the face, mouth and stomach, thrown him around the room and pushed his face into the carpet.

The children said Montgomery threatened to hurt them if they did not join in beating Brice, deputies said. One of the other children, fearing Montgomery, did hit Brice.

Finally, the children said Montgomery picked up Brice by his leg and threw him against a shelf along the wall. They said Brice was bleeding from the nose and mouth and did not awake after that.

