Bomb threats called into two Central Florida Jewish centers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) -- Two bomb threats have been called into Jewish centers in Central Florida Wednesday, authorities said.
One of the threats was reported Chabad of South Orlando on Sand Lake Boulevard, the other at The Roth Family Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando, on Maitland Avenue in Maitland, Orange County authorities said.
Both facilities have been evacuated.
Further details were not immediately available.
