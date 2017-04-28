Man tied cloth around baby's mouth because he was crying, boyfriend charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged the parents of a 15-month-old child who was found unresponsive back on January 22nd.

Police arrested Isaiah Keller's mother, Lori Hopper, and her boyfriend, Andre Keller Thursday after learning the young child had died from asphyxia.

According to police, the two parents were living in a hotel room with the baby as well as two other children. The children were removed as soon as they learned of the parents' drug use.

During an interview, one of the children told police that Keller had tied up the baby previously when he was crying.

When confronted by police, Hopper also said she had seen Keller tie up the baby.

According to police, Keller was upset the baby was crying and stuffed something in his mouth and then tied his face with a cloth. Police say that ultimately killed the 15-month-old.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and they are still waiting on the autopsy report from the medical examiner.

Hopper has been charged with manslaughter and Keller has been charged with murder.

