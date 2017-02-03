Authorities seeking information on attempt arson of St. Augustine National Guard Armory

Authorities are seeking information about an attempted arson at the Florida National Guard Armory in St. Augustine.

Around 8:53 a.m. on August 9, National Guard staff members found a piece of cloth in an open gas tank filler tube of one of their Humvees. There were Molotov cocktails found in the compound and around other vehicles.

The devices extinguished themselves, so the vehicles avoided any serious damage.

Twenty minutes after the cocktails were found, the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations was called to investigate the attempted arson. Surveillance footage captured a middle-aged, medium-build white male holding unidentified material in the area of the compound.

The man is considered a person of interest in the case. He is wanted for questioning regarding his whereabouts during the evening of the August 8 and the early morning of August 9.

Jacksonville's FBI, ATF and FDLE units are assisting the the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services' Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations with the case.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations encourages anyone who believes they may know something about this incident or the individual shown in the surveillance footage to reach out to the Arson Tip Hotline by calling 1-877-662-7766. Callers can choose to remain anonymous and any information that leads to a prosecution may be eligible for a cash reward.

