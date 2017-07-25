Authorities looking for man who stole Nikes and flashed gun in Orange Park

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who stole 11 pairs of Nike shoes and flashed a gun at an employee.

On July 22, the suspect walked into the Shoe Carnival in Orange Park and stuffed the boxes into a trash bag, flashing the weapon at an employee who approached him.

The suspect left and got into the passenger side of a white four-door Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information, please call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

© 2017 WTLV-TV