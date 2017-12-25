Authorities arrest ‘Gravesite Grinch' for stealing property from graveyard in Bradford County

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested the “Gravesite Grinch” on Christmas Day for allegedly stealing items from a gravesite.

Jenni Hudkins, who has earned the reputation as the “Gravesite Grinch” by authorities in Bradford County, faces multiple counts of dealing in stolen property and removing a monument from a gravesite. She currently has a bond of $100,00 and will likely receive additional bonds for her other charges when she is arraigned on first appearance on Tuesday, a news release said.

Another woman, Janice Crawford, was also charged in connection to this case and was arrested for dealing in stolen property on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies working the night shift received information about the possible whereabouts of Hudkins and responded to an area near Lawtey. They searched a wooded area and found Hudkins, who was then taken into custody without further incident, according to the news release.

Crawford, the second suspect, had purchased most if not all the stolen items from Hudkins several days earlier. When she learned the items had been stolen, she allegedly decided to hide them and not notify law enforcement. A few days later, detectives were tipped off about the hidden stolen items at Crawford’s residence, according to the news release.

Detectives are continuing to look into these graveyard theft and may make additional arrests in the future.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact Det. Dan Cassani at 904-966-6161.

