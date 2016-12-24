Attempted carjacking suspect dies, police say

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a middle-aged man died overnight at a northside gas station.

Police say the man is a suspect in an attempted robbery at the Shell gas station on Golfair boulevard off I-95.

According to police the man tried to enter two different vehicles outside of the station, police say the people in the cars got startled and left.

Police later found the suspect in a roadway, bleeding. Following a short altercation, the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the man was acting irrational and medical staff found a white powdery substance on him.

First Coast News will update this developing story.