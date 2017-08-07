Attempted bank robbery at VyStar on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man walked into the VyStar Credit Union on Atlantic Boulevard and stated he was armed before demanding money.

The man, who was described as Hispanic, having tattoos on the left side of his face, and his left arm, 5'8" - 5'9", wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans and a grey ball cap approached a teller and told them that they had a gun and wanted all the money.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 2:02 p.m. after the suspect had fled. There were five to seven other customers in the bank at the time.

Typically there is an officer on duty, according to JSO, but today there was not.

The suspect was seen leaving in a silver Ford Taurus or Mercury Saber-type station wagon vehicle. This is not related to any other case, according to JSO. He did not get away with any money.

This makes 11 robberies so far in 2017, which is a typical number for this time of year, according to police.

BREAKING: Reported bank robbery at 7800 block of Atlantic Blvd in Arlington. Details soon @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/3vZ6m6urun — Matthew Head (@matt8272) August 7, 2017

