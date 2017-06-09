At least 2 vehicles destroyed in suspicious fire in Arlington

Possible arson reported in Arlington outside Wally World on Lilian Road. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least two vehicles in Arlington have been destroyed Saturday morning in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to a reported fire around 4 a.m. at Wally Motors LLC on Lilian Road. They say about four to five cars in the parking lot were on fire and that the flames spread to the building.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department also responded and took 20 minutes to put out the flames, JSO said.

At least two vehicles were destroyed and the building suffered significant roof damage. No one was injured.

Fire Marshall investigating possible arson at Wally Motors. Officials say multiple cars were set on fire @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/NCfjwVjUNG

— Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) June 10, 2017

Authorities believe this fire may be connected to multiple fires that have been reported in the area. They believe it could be a possible arson case and that the suspect may be the same person.

The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the case.

