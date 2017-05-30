Arrest made in triple shooting that killed teen Saturday

Three people were shot on Raw Hyde drive. One teen died. PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- An arrest has been made in a triple shooting that killed a teenager and sent two young girls to the hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Deontrae Jaquez Thomas, 19, with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Deontrae Thomas, 19, has been arrested for the triple shooting. PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

18 year old Zion Brown died in the shooting in the 6300 block of Rahw Hyde Trail on Jacksonville's westside. Two girls, ages 16 and 9, were also shot but their injuries are not life threatening.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the home. There were other children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Thomas was arrested near Belfort Rd. and Butler Blvd on Sunday evening.

Police would not comment on the circumstances of the shooting, other than to say the incident was not related to other shootings that happened in the city this weekend.

