Justice for Jason: Arrest made in fatal Westside shooting

Photo: GoFundMe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police arrested the murder suspect who shot and killed a 25-year-old man on the city's Westside Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say they arrested Clifford Anthony Williams in connection to the shooting.

Police say on January 9, they were called out to the 7900 block of Dandy Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, Jason Bryan Horton, suffering from gunshot wounds. They transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Police say Horton was shot during a home invasion robbery. He struggled to get the gun away from the suspect and during the struggle, Horton and the suspect were shot. The suspect took off.

Later that night, Williams walked into Orange Park Medical Center and told hospital employees he was the victim of a shooting on the Westside. They treated his injuries.

Police say they tracked down the driver who brought Williams to the hospital and was able to connect him to the shooting.

On Tuesday, Williams was released and police issued an arrest warrant for him. They went to the hospital, arrested him, and transported him into police custody.

