Arrest made in Arlington murder investigation

Charles Smith III

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On December 30, a man was shot in the head and transported to UF Health where he later died from his injuries. An arrest has been made in this murder investigation.

The incident occurred 5700 block of Holly Bell Dr., in Arlington, after the suspect and victims had a verbal altercation at a near by convenience store. The victim, Quinten Gray, was driving the the vehicle, and when he turned down Holly Bell Dr., he saw the suspect who pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

Gray tried to drive away, however he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and he crashed his car into a parked vehicle and a tree. The passenger, Cedric Moss, sustained minor injuries from the crash, but Gray was transported to UF Health with life threatening injuries. He died on January 5.

Witnesses were able to give police a description which led them to make a traffic stop of two gentlemen who had a hand gun in their vehicle. They told police that the gun belonged to a third man that had been dropped off before the police had pulled them over.

The third man and owner of the gun, Charles Smith III, 21, was identified as the shooter by Moss.

Moss said that Smith was a stranger to them.

He has been arrested for this crime.