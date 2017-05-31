Arrest affidavit sheds new light on standoff at Orlando International Airport

Photo: Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a "suicide by cop" during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering, police said.

No one was hurt and no shots were ever fired, but the Tuesday night standoff caused confusion and anxiety among travelers. Part of the airport was evacuated as hundreds of officers stormed the area, some with their guns drawn.

According to an arrest affidavit, at 7:22 p.m. the Orlando Police Department was notified about a disturbance in the level 1/A side of the terminal, near the rental car area of the airport.

According to the affidavit, a Mears Transportation employee called 911 to say that an armed man had approached the counter. The man told her to call 911 and bring the police. He also said he wanted to speak to the president, the affidavit said.

Officers said Michael Wayne Pettigrew, 26, was in "mental distress" when police surrounded him. He pointed what looked like a real gun at officers and himself.

As police yelled at Pettigrew to drop the weapon he yelled back at officers to "kill me," the report said.

Police wrote in the report that "passengers at this point were running in all directions making it a little chaotic."

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says negotiators eventually got him to surrender.

Pettigrew was being held for a mental evaluation and could face aggravated assault charges. Police said they do not know when he may appear in front of a judge.

Some flights were delayed during the nearly three-hour standoff. Airport operations were returned to normal late Tuesday night.

"I want to thank law enforcement for their quick response and efforts to put the suspect in custody and keep families safe. The people of Orlando are lucky to have such dedicated officers protecting them each day," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said late Tuesday.

