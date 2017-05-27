Alma's city attorney arrested

ALMA, Ga. (AP) - The attorney for a Georgia city has been arrested on charges of child exploitation and computer pornography.

Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie says 49-year-old Franklin McCrea, of Alma, was arrested Thursday. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney. Bond information was not immediately available.

Alma police and agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Monday at the law office of McCrea. Leslie says they seized several computers for forensic evaluation.

Leslie declined to release further details.

The Waycross Journal-Herald reports McCrea also serves as the attorney for the Bacon County Development Authority and previously was the solicitor for the state court.

