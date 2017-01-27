All clear after bomb threat at Putnam County Courthouse

The Putnam County Courthouse was briefly evacuated following a bomb threat to the building early Friday morning.
According to officials, the building was swept and nothing was found.
The courthouse resumed normal operations at 12:45 p.m. No other details are available at this time because this is still an active investigation.
