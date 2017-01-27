WTLV
All clear after bomb threat at Putnam County Courthouse

First Coast News , WTLV 1:01 PM. EST January 27, 2017

The Putnam County Courthouse was briefly evacuated following a bomb threat to the building early Friday morning. 

According to officials, the building was swept and nothing was found. 

The courthouse resumed normal operations at 12:45 p.m. No other details are available at this time because this is still an active investigation. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

