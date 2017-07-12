Deputies: Alachua County deputy threatens to kill woman; second arrest in one year

An Alachua County Deputy was arrested in Gainesville early Wednesday morning after authorities said he threatened to kill a woman he knew.

Deputies said Joseph Sperring and a woman inside a home both got into a verbal fight and the woman asked Sperring to leave.

Deputy Joseph Sperring Named August 2016 Rotary Deputy of the Month

Sperring became 'erratic', picked up a firearm and stated he would 'use it.' According to deputies, Sperring said he would kill her and then kill himself and allegedly placed the firearm into his own mouth.

According to deputies, the woman fled the home and called police a second time.

With his lawyer present, deputies said Sperring stated the woman's account was not accurate, but would not elaborate on further details.

Back in December of last year, Sperring was arrested and charged with DUI, hit and run and was placed on administrative leave.

