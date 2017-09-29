UPDATE: The suspect has been captured by deputies.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in tracking down a prisoner who recently escaped custody.

Daniel Poole, a black male in his early 20s, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt, the sheriff’s office tweeted Friday.

He was originally charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies are actively searching for the suspect as of 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line at 352-955-1818.

