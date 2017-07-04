Man shot in the leg in Arlington

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been shot in the leg Tuesday night in Arlington.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person shot at 1800 Layton Rd. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said multiple witnesses, along with the suspected shooter, were detained for questioning.

JSO's Aggravated Battery detectives are now investigating.

