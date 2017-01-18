After someone yelled 'gun' in Flagler theater, Sheriff's Office says there's no cause for concern

Flagler County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

After an unknown person screamed out 'GUN! GUN!' at Epic Theatres in Flagler County, the Sheriff says there's no cause for concern in the area and that they'll ensure everyone's safety.

Last Friday, someone created a panic in the theater by yelling about a gun. No evidence was found of a gun and no witness came forward saying they saw one, according to a news release from Sheriff Rick Staly.

After a robbery outside the theater and the gun incident, Staly called for a review of the calls for service in the area - that's when deputies respond to calls. According to the Sheriff, there isn't any exceptional level of activity in the area.

