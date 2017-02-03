911 operator on young girl's call for help

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Greyhound racing: breaking down Florida's laws
-
9-year-old girl calls 911 on father
-
$17 million traffic project proposed
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
-
Beautiful but deadly: Debate over Eagle's Nest
-
Missing father and daughter
-
SEC gymnastics championship coming to Jax
-
Timelapse Tour of Eagle's Nest
-
3 teenagers shot in Arlington near schools
-
Valley baby battling rare form of leukemia
More Stories
-
Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's…Feb. 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Jacksonville couple blames post office for losing…Feb. 3, 2017, 6:28 p.m.
-
Several reported coyote sightings in Atlantic BeachFeb. 3, 2017, 8:20 p.m.