WTLV
Close

8-year-old boy shoots and kills his sister, and injures his brother, on Jacksonville's Northside

Julia Jenae reports. 2/4/2016

First Coast News , WTLV 1:14 AM. EST February 05, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An eight-year-old boy shot and killed his 5-year-old sister, and injured his 4-year-old brother on Jacksonville's Northside on Saturday, authorities said. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 1 p.m. about an incident at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments at 702 N. Lincoln Ct. 

According to police, the three children were home alone at the time of the shooting. The 8-year-old boy found a handgun and discharged the handgun once, striking the two children, JSO said. This was an accidental shooting, according to the authorities. 

JSO said the 4-year-old boy should make a full recovery and they do not know if any charges will be filed. 

 

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories