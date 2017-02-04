8-year-old boy shoots and kills his sister, and injures his brother, on Jacksonville's Northside

Police investigate Northside shooting that left 1 child dead, another injured. (Photo: Florida Times-Union)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An eight-year-old boy shot and killed his 5-year-old sister, and injured his 4-year-old brother on Jacksonville's Northside on Saturday, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 1 p.m. about an incident at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments at 702 N. Lincoln Ct.

According to police, the three children were home alone at the time of the shooting. The 8-year-old boy found a handgun and discharged the handgun once, striking the two children, JSO said. This was an accidental shooting, according to the authorities.

JSO said the 4-year-old boy should make a full recovery and they do not know if any charges will be filed.

