7-year-shot in the arm in northwest Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 7-year-old boy was shot in the arm on the northwest side of Jacksonville late Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the boy was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm. A preliminary investigation revealed the incident occurred at on Doncaster Ave.

Police believe the child was shot inside the home by an unknown person. Detectives are conducting interviews to ascertain exactly what happened and who all was present.

JSO is asking anyone who may have information on this incident to please call JSO at 630-0500 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 877 845-TIPS.

