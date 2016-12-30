St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Six Duval County teens have been charged in relation to an armed burglary to a vehicle early Friday morning in the Vermont Heights area of St. Johns County, deputies say.

Joselin Alley Largura, 18, Devin Demont Booker, 18, Isaiah Lamar Tomory, 18, and three minors are all facing charges. Five were arrested and a 15-year-old was charged, says a release from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

All six are suspects in multiple other car burglaries, deputies say. One of the minors is also facing two counts of hit and run with property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a license, says a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies began investigating around 5 a.m. when they received a call about suspicious activity in Vermont Heights. A vehicle with several people inside was driving around allegedly checking for unlocked vehicles in the Country Walk neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a sign and then a tree before four of the occupants fled on foot. Two women were arrested on scene.

The other four involved were arrested throughout the morning as deputies used K9s, helicopters and foot patrol to find and apprehend them, deputies say.

During the investigation, deputies were led to a church parking lot with a stolen car parked in it.

Detectives say there were several pieces of reportedly stolen property in the suspects' vehicle and additional charges are pending.