6 crimes Corrine Brown faces and what they mean

The 22 counts that former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown stood trial for — and jurors are now discussing — involve six types of crimes. Here is a closer look at what each crime means and what jurors must decide on:



1. Conspiracy to commit mail or wire fraud

To prove conspiracy, prosecutors had to show Brown and someone else agreed to work together to deceive and cheat someone. In this case, that would be people who donated to One Door, thinking it was a real charity.

Former Brown chief of staff Ronnie Simmons — who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February and is awaiting sentencing — testified that Brown directed him to put money from One Door’s bank account into her bank through cash deposits. Another former Brown aide, Von Alexander, testified Brown sometimes handed her a One Door check that was blank except for a signature and told her how to fill it out. Brown flatly denied that Friday.

2. Aiding and abetting mail fraud

There are seven counts of mail fraud, meaning seven separate times prosecutors say that crime happened.

To be mail fraud, the crime had to use the mail or FedEx or something similar in an actual scheme, like sending letters filled with lies that convinced people to part with their money.

3. Aiding and abetting wire fraud

There are nine counts of wire fraud, meaning nine separate times prosecutors say that crime happened.

Wire fraud involved using the phone or internet to the same effect. Aiding and abetting either type of fraud would mean Brown chose to take part in those crimes.

4. Scheming to conceal material facts

To convict Brown of concealing facts — in this case, the income she had to report as a member of Congress — prosecutors had to show Brown deliberately used a trick to hide information she was legally obliged to report.

