40 of 65 potential jurors have heard of the case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown

Sixty-five potential jurors sat down in the Federal Courthouse in downtown Jacksonville Monday for day one of jury selection for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's corruption case.

The sizable number, over two dozen more than originally announced, made their way into Courtroom 13A so U.S. Magistrate Judge Jim Klindt could vet them. The pool was pulled from Duval, Clay and Nassau counties.

Klindt will select 12 jurors and two alternates before the trial starts, which is supposed to begin Wednesday.

Forty potential jurors told the judge they'd already heard about the case in some capacity. Three told the judge they had strong feelings about Brown, one way or the other. A few told the judge they had family or knew someone in the FBI or in the U.S. Attorney's Office.

All jurors who know something about the case, know someone related to it, or know Brown herself are to be individually interviewed by Klindt. By the lunch recess, Klindt had gone through a few potential jurors, excusing only a few.

UPDATE: 40 of 65 potential jurors say they have heard of the case in some capacity. #corrinebrown — anne schindler (@schindy) April 24, 2017

Two jurors told the court they'd already formed negative opinions of Brown outside of the courtroom - one telling Klindt she'd already decided Brown was guilty - and both were excused.

While another juror told the court he'd seen several news reports and social media posts about Brown and her case, he told the court he'd not formed an opinion and was not excused.

By my count, jury pool of 65 is 49 white/16 Af American or minority and 31 female/34 male @FCN2go #corrinebrown — anne schindler (@schindy) April 24, 2017

Another juror was excused after telling the court he'd practiced law in the building for the last 20 years.

Brown faces 22 counts of wire and mail fraud, alleging she fraudulently raised $800,000 for a charity and used the money as a personal slush fund.

RELATED | Quick facts and helpful links on the Corrine Brown trial

Each juror was asked about every person on the witness list. Very few knew any of the people on the list. The witness list is comprised of many prominent people in Jacksonville. Read more about some of the main players at this link.

-

Jury selection is slated for Monday and Tuesday. The trial begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

NEW: Sketches from inside the courtroom as day 1 of jury selection for Corrine Brown continues. @FCN2go #CorrineBrown pic.twitter.com/CytGtReKRU — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) April 24, 2017

IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND:

Court is open to the public. Proper business attire is required.

No cell phones or electronics of any kind are permitted inside the courthouse.

Court begins at 9:30 a.m., and will likely wrap by 5 p.m. daily.

Seating is first-come, first-served.

Jury selection will be held in Courtroom 13A . Trial will be held in Courtroom 10B.

Trial expected to last 10 - 15 days.

© 2017 WTLV-TV