$32k in jewelry stolen, men arrested after rings found at pawn shop

Brandon Patrick Kyle PHOTO: Lake City Police

LAKE CITY, Fla.- A Jacksonville man is facing charges after what police say was a scheme to steal jewelry and sell it at a Lake City pawn shop.

Lake City Police say Brandon Patrick Kyle, 21, stole five rings from a woman's home, worth nearly $32,000. Police say Kyle gave the rings to another man, Clifford Carter, with the understanding that he would pawn them and the two would split the money.

Carter told police he had been given the jewelry by Kyle and police say he admitted knowing the jewelry was stolen but did not ask where it had been stolen from.

When detained, Kyle claimed he purchased the jewelry from someone else but admitted he had been in the victim's home.

Kyle is facing charges of Grand Theft and Dealing in Stolen Property while Carter is facing a Dealing in Stolen Property charge.

© 2017 WTLV-TV