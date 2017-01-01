32209 ZIP code proves to be Jacksonville's killing fields year after year

(Photo: Florida Times-Union)

The day still seems unreal to Pamela Williams, and serves a horrible reminder of another one seven years earlier.

Across from the Cleveland Arms apartments and within a Jacksonville ZIP code where 28 of the 119 homicides in 2016 occurred — the 104th, 105th and 106th were added to the list Nov. 13.

Williams’ 18-year-old daughter, Xacia Mikia Burnem, was one of them. In the same shooting, bullets struck 11-month-old Tedashii Noel Williams and his mother, 22-year-old Kadejah Monae Williams, killing both in a car. Two others were wounded.

Those additional casualties were no relation to Pamela Williams, but in 2009 her 19-year-old son, Bilaal Kwame Shaw, died on Franklin Street when shot while he waited for a bus to school. She has a portrait tattoo memorializing him on one of her arms.

Although her son was killed in a different part of town, her daughter was victimized in the city’s 32209 ZIP code. Almost one of every four homicides in 2016 occurred in this pie-shaped wedge of the city bordered by Soutel Drive, Beaver Street, North Old Kings Road and West Moncrief Road.

“It seems unreal still to this day knowing that was my daughter and a baby and another young lady,” Williams said. “… It should have been adults who resolved it and never went that far. That is something you never get over no matter how you look at it.”

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Williams tells her children.

Those surroundings are a killing field that produced almost three times the homicides in 2016 as Jacksonville’s next deadliest ZIP code — 32210. The trend has continued for years and is documented in the Times-Union’s database at Jacksonville.com/homicides. From the start of 2008 until Dec. 28, 2016, unofficially 190 homicides were reported in 32209, well more than double the closest second ZIP code’s total of 80 homicides in 32208 during the same time.

