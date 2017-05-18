3 charged in 2006 slaying in which man's burned body was found on rural Ware County road

(Florida Times-Union) -- Three men have been charged in an 11-year-old cold case in Ware County in which a man’s burned body was found off a rural road west of Waycross, Sheriff Randy Royal said.

In June 2006 a passerby spotted a burned body on Georgia 122 just west of North Clough Bay Road. Investigators used dental records and tattoos familiar to the victim’s family to identify him as Anthony Dale Vickers, 36.

Ten days later the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Dexter Vashon Carradine, 42, and William Charles Faison, 38, so investigators could question them about Vickers’ death. Now the two men along with Robert Nathan Hall, 48, of Independence, Mo., are charged with murder in the death.

Faison was arrested Wednesday without incident at his home in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue in Waycross while the Jackson County sheriff in Missouri informed the Ware County Sheriff’s Office that Hall was in custody there on the Ware County warrant, Royal said.

Extradition to Ware County is pending, and Carradine would likely be served Thursday with the murder warrant by Georgia Department of Corrections officials, Royal said.

Carradine already is in prison for another murder in the May 2014 shooting death of Rodrez Deon Williams, 37, in Waycross. Investigators tied Carradine to that case after a witness told investigators he was seen throwing cellphones into a storm drain across town from where Williams had been shot to death. One of the cellphones was Carradine’s personal phone and the other was a disposable he had bought at Wal-Mart.

A Ware County Superior Court jury convicted him in March 2016 of murder and two firearms charges, and Judge Michael DeVane sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences.

