3 arrested on drug charges in St. Augustine

Three people have been arrested by the St. Augustine Police Department on various drug charges following a traffic stop, police say.

According to police, on Wednesday they stopped a Chevy sedan after observing several traffic infractions. Police say the driver 30-year-old Rebecca Medick was driving with a suspended licensee. During a search of the vehicle, police discovered 27 grams of methamphetamine and approximately two grams of crack cocaine.

Police say, Rebecca Medick, Donald Gillespie and Debora Tompkins were all transported to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Facility.

Medick was charged with; trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving while license suspended or revoked. was charged with; Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine

Gillespie was charged with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

without a prescription, and violation of probation.

Tompkins was charged with; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

