22-year-old found dead in Suwannee County

A 22-year-old woman was found dead lying in the ditch on 164th Street near 45th Road in eastern Suwannee County Tuesday, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, someone reported the decomposing body as they were removing a tree limb from the roadway. That body was later identified as Sara Elizabeth Ballance.

The body was in the early stages of decomposition, deputies say. According to the medical examiner's office, there were no signs of trauma discovered during the autopsy.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Investigator Chris Frost at 386-364-7993 or Chris.Frost@suwanneesheriff.com

