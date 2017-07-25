22 license plates stolen in Neptune Beach

The license plate thefts happened in a concentrated area near Jarboe Park (PHOTO: Neptune Beach Police)

Neptune Beach Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a string of license plate thefts.

Police say 22 license plates were stolen from 20 different locations within a concentrated area. A map provided by Neptune Beach Police shows the incidents happened in neighborhoods near Jarboe Park.

Police describe the suspect as a young man around 18-20 years old.

Neptune Beach Police are working with Atlantic Beach Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to see if those agencies have had similar crimes.

Police say all the tags have been reported stolen so they have little street value.

If police were to run one of these tags the tag will come back as stolen.

Anyone with surveillance video or information is asked to call Neptune Beach Police at 904-270-2413 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



