A 2-year-old boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Fleming Island, Florida while unsupervised Tuesday.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office got a call about a boy found unresponsive and turning blue. When the Clay County Fire Rescue arrived, they did find the boy unresponsive and transported him to Baptist Clay Medical in "full cardiac failure," according to the police report.

The boy was pronounced dead 10 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

The boy was under the care of Ashley Smart, 41. Authorities conducted a search of the residence and found .07 grams of heroin and 2.5 grams of marijuana, and three needles containing a clear substance.

Smart was arrested. He was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, as well as charges of possession of marijuana and heroin.

