2 women arrested, 7 children taken from filthy Daytona Beach home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Seven children have been taken from a Daytona Beach apartment that was so filthy it was difficult for responding police officers to breath.

Their mothers, who are sisters, now face one count each of felony child abuse. Police arrested 27-year-old Melida Jenkins and 31-year-old Shameka Jenkins on Wednesday.

Police officers say the mixture of mold, urine and feces was strong. A police report says children were lying on a “severely stained” mattress with no sheets. The younger children — ranging in age from 1 to 8 — were wearing dirty diapers and soiled diapers littered the floor.

The women told The Daytona Beach News-Journal the police report is full of “false allegations.” No attorneys were listed on court records. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the children.

