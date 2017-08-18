2 officers shot, killed in Kissimmee, south of Orlando

Two police officers have been shot and killed in Kissimmee Friday night, according to the Kissimmee Police Department, according to WESH, our NBC affiliate in Orlando.

Police said the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress Street around 9:30 p.m.

KPD reporting two officers shot in the area of palmway and cypress. Media staging area at Stapkesvon Main Street. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017

At this time, police haven't released details of the shooting, the names of the officers.

