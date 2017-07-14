2 men arrested after 87 fraudulant credit cards found

Two men have been arrested after authorities found 87 fraudulent credit cards in their possession on Wednesday. Photo: Alachua County Sheriff's Office

Two men have been arrested after authorities found 87 fraudulent credit cards in their possession on Wednesday.

A Domestic Highway Enforcement team, which is a combined unit between the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and the Gainesville Police Department, made the arrest on Interstate 75.

During a search of their vehicle, they found the credit cards, a credit card encoder, jump drive, gas pump keys, cash and a computer. Authorities said they believe they found zip codes written on the credit cards to indicate where they would get immediate access to money.

Yordan Carreras Cespedes, 29, from Hollywood, Florida and Carlos Jose Cespedes, 42, from Miramar, Florida have been arrested.

Authorities said they are now working to identify the victims.

© 2017 WTLV-TV