2 injured in shooting at Orange Park apartment complex

One man was shot and another man was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Orange Park Thursday.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Millstone Apartments around 4:40 p.m. after a fight broke out between a group of adults and minors.

One man was shot and has non-life threatening injuries. Another man was injured, but deputies didn't release his condition.

Deputies are now investigating.

