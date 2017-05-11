2 injured in shooting at Orange Park apartment complex

One man was shot and another man was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Orange Park Thursday.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Millstone Apartments around 4:40 p.m. after a fight broke out between a group of adults and minors.
One man was shot and has non-life threatening injuries. Another man was injured, but deputies didn't release his condition.
Deputies are now investigating.
