NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Two people have been injured following a shooting in Fernandina Beach Friday.

The Fernandina Beach Police said they got a call about the incident around 5:30 p.m. at S. 17th Street.

Police said one person was shot and airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville, and another was hit with the gun.

Some people are in custody as police investigate.

© 2017 WTLV-TV