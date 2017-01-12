2 Glynn County men arrested on child porn charges

Jonathan Steven Lesley facing sexual exploitation of children for distributing child pornography. Photo: Glynn County Police Department

BRUNSWICK, GA. | Two Glynn County men have been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting children after county investigators executed a search warrant at a home north of Brunswick, Glynn County police said.

Criminal investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of Tupelo Circle off U.S. 17, Capt. Marissa Tindale said.

Jonathan Steven Lesley, 35, and Joshua Jordan Russell, 32, were both arrested on single counts of the sexual exploitation of children, Tindale said in a release. Lesley is accused of distributing child pornography, and Russell is accused of possessing child pornography, she said.

Joshua Jordan Russell facing sexual exploitation of children for being in possession of child pornography. Photo: Glynn County Police Department

Investigator Stephanie Oliver is continuing to investigate as part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force. Anyone with information on case is asked to call her at (912) 554-7825.

The Florida Times-Union